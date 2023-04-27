'Keep building better, stay the path as bubbles will always burst', that's the advise from Hemant Taneja of General Catalyst

General Catalyst says they are exemplifying their investment philosophy of ushering powerful positive change that endures from healthcare, inclusive finance, climate and supply chain investing in themes that could turn India into a resilient force in the new world order.

From Airbnb and Canva to Deliveroo, Instacart, Snap and Stripe, General Catalyst has backed some of the most exciting tech startups of our time. In over two decades, the firm has invested $14+ billion in over 1000 startups. The venture capital firm has surely been a catalyst in American Silicon Valley, but it is early years for the VC firm in India. The portfolio has the likes of Cred and Spinny, both Unicorns and 15 other startups.

General Catalyst says they are exemplifying their investment philosophy of ushering powerful positive change that endures from healthcare, inclusive finance, climate and supply chain investing in themes that could turn India into a resilient force in the new world order.

The economic mellowing has been hard for the exuberant tech industry at large, evident with layoffs, funding collapse, valuation drawdowns and bank failures. As is the case with Silicon Valley, bank growth at all costs seems to be passé. Calling for responsible innovation, General Catalyst Partners have advised India's entrepreneurs not to replicate the Move Fast and Break Things model of founders in Silicon Valley.

So as founders reset their models to adjust to this new world order, a new frontier has emerged. And it is called artificial intelligence, a technology that's both promising and one that could be perilous. Hemant Taneja, the CEO and Managing Director of General Catalyst who has written a book on AI, says ‘AI changes everything. We need guardrails to survive it and soon’.

Here’s the full interview with his playbook for the future:

Question: You've been part of the camp that's been supporting a rescue for Silicon Valley Bank. The Wall Street Journal reported that the FDIC has snubbed non-bank overtures as far as Silicon Valley bank is concerned. So what will that mean for the future of SVB, the valley and how will this impact risk appetite?

Answer: We've been dealing with a lot of overfunding in the bubble and a lot of companies working through growing into their high valuations. The reality is that in hindsight we just did not have the right treasury management practices for our startups. And you know, relying on a single bank for managing cash for these companies was in hindsight a mistake. I think that's going to get fixed.

I'm really glad that the ecosystem entirely rallied behind and supported Silicon Valley Bank because they've been an important institution for us. And I'm also hopeful that we will have two or three institutions like Silicon Valley Bank that are supporting the ecosystem in the future.

I think overall the Valley is a euphoric place. There's a huge amount of excitement around being able to use the recent advances in AI as the next beginning of the next wave of innovation and a lot of entrepreneurs are starting businesses there today.

Q: We have periodically been talking about course corrections. 2008 brought its own challenges to the fore with regulations. Will this culture of bailouts and government intervention lead to a moral hazard where capitalism as we know it no longer works?

A: The issue we have with regional banks this time is different from the issue we had in 2008 — which was really around the mortgage-backed crisis and a lot of the regulation that was created was around making the larger banks robust. However, a ton of that did not apply to these regional banks. So in these last couple of years with these rapid interest rates rising, their investment strategies, their own treasury management practices were not in tune with how to handle the changing market environment and I think that's why a lot of this came to bear

So you will find some additional regulations. The problem is regulation fixes the problem that happened already versus sort of getting ahead of how to think about more resiliency. I think the reality is that as you fast forward 5 to 10 years, you're just not going to have that many regional banks and you'll see a consolidation in that space and my hope is that again, the function that some of these regional banks provide, like the ones focused on the tech ecosystem, that some of that culture and offering is preserved because it's necessary for our innovation economy.

Q: Given the macroeconomic headwinds with interest rates hardening, what will be the impact on valuations and on fundraising in the near term?

A: I think until the interest rates stabilise and I do think they could go up a bit more from here, you're not going to see stability in the valuations. So every time interest rates go up, DCF models and stocks look more expensive and you see the market course correcting.

I do think what's happening in the background is that a lot of the later-stage private companies are working through those issues and they're becoming more resilient, they are growing into their valuations.

I think you're going to see some down rounds that's natural and I think it's perfectly fine for companies to take their medicine and keep moving forward. Some optimism on the other side of this is in nine to 12 months, you will start seeing valuations normalising and the IPO market opening up.

Q: You said euphoria is back in the valley but it doesn’t seem so, especially with all the layoffs, businesses being shut down. Where do you find the silver lining?

A: The same week SVB collapse happened, GPT4 was launched. If you look beneath the growth companies, there are a lot of entrepreneurs starting amazing companies. It’s happening in and around AI. We think it fundamentally changes the role of software. Our belief is that in all major industries, entrepreneurs are starting to think about, how do we bring this technology to a commercial setting. We will probably see a few 100 business plans just this year alone that are around AI. I do think this is starting the next wave of really interesting businesses.

Q: There are concerns around AI for industries but also on jobs and markets specifically India. In fact, reports have said that 5 million coders in India could potentially be faced with an ‘AI jobpocalypse’. Is that an extreme forecast?

A: It’s a new technology so the optimist dreams about all the good things it can do and the pessimist thinks about all the things that could go wrong. The reality is it all depends on what we can do with it.

Our core philosophy is that if we can use AI to enhance human potential, we can create a much more prosperous society. It has to be done carefully. It can be headed in lots of wrong directions and that’s why we have written about extensively the need for having guardrails on how to use this technology but all in all, we absolutely foresee, a world where it’s great for human productivity, creating more abundance around things that are not affordable and can be great for transforming many industries that are starting to think about adopting it.

Q: Who will put the guardrails into place around AI?

A: I firmly believe we should never stop innovation and at the same time think we shouldn’t repeat the mistakes of moving fast and breaking things on social media as part of this technology cycle.

The guardrails will be done in two ways — One is, our technology industry and the way we build companies need a framework of self-regulation, a responsible AI framework that has the mindset and mechanisms to build these companies in a way that they are positive for society. The only way to do that is to measure the unintended consequences of technology as we bring it to life in society.

The other is — the government will eventually have a rule for how AI technologies are monitored and regulated. I believe the government is very far behind in having any kind of sophisticated tool to do this. It will come down to a radical collaboration between technology players and the policymakers to come up with those frameworks as well.

I am not a big believer in too much regulation but I am a huge believer in if we can have the right set of self-regulations in place for AI, we will be able to get the most out of this technology.

We have a responsible AI group coming together in the valley to create some best practices that all of us can get behind. While that’s a starting point, it’s not enough. The nefarious uses of technology will continue to happen and that’s where we need a regulatory framework to monitor. But I do think in the end we need both.

Q: What gives you hope and confidence about the Indian startup story? What does your India portfolio look like?

A: We are incredibly excited about the India opportunity. If you look at the last few years, there’s been great proof of good companies being built. India has done a great job of developing platforms in a way that they are actually spurring innovation in the ecosystem – starting with UPI and Aadhar.

When you think about the geopolitics of it all, I’ve written about it recently with Fareed Zakaria, we think the U.S-India corridor is incredibly strategic and is going to create a lot of value when it comes to innovation and technology.

Our perspective is to bring our learnings in the core area of focus to India, help build companies here and learn from the innovations that are created here and bring them back to the US. I think that the innovation cycle is going to be spectacular over the next 10-20 years.

Q: Apart from AI, what other kinds of bets are you planning to make in India? Which sectors are looking exciting for you to invest in and replicate that model for the world?

A: The four areas the firm is focused on are — AI, Fintech, Healthcare and resilience. Our goal is to bring a thematic perspective to these areas and invest in India with a long-term perspective of how we drive digital transformation in India. We think there is a significant opportunity in climate, agtech as well as software to build terrific companies here, and create local supply chains, opportunities and workforce.

Q: Amidst the funding winter, are there any plans to put a break on your investment plans or will you continue to look at exciting opportunities?

A: We are absolutely looking at opportunities. We are looking at long-term views for our core areas of interest. The short-term dynamics of markets really don’t deter us and shouldn’t to anybody from investing in innovation here. The long-term promise of what’s to come here over the next 10-20 years is extremely bright. As you know, the companies that can take advantage of the promise over the next decade are going to be built today. We think it’s an exciting time to be investing actively.

Q: How much of a correction are we likely to see in the Indian startup ecosystem as well on the back of what you are seeing within your own portfolio companies?

A: Unprofitable growth is a bad idea whether it’s an upcycle or a downcycle. In this relatively capital-constrained environment, companies are getting more disciplined. Fundamentally, that’s a good thing. The fact that these companies are not growing as fast as they were, is the wrong way to look at it. We should be thinking about how they are growing more profitably than before. So, the long-term opportunity for these companies hasn’t gone away and this is the time that separates the great entrepreneurs from the undisciplined ones because they are going to be careful with the cash that they have and they are going to be building these businesses with whatever the right growth rates are, for their companies, based on the physics of the business. We think those companies will be able to raise capital, as and when they need it.

Q: Do you believe the worst is behind us? Or is the worst yet to come?

A: The worst is behind us. In our own portfolio or the interactions, we have with CEOs of large companies, they have been taking action over the last 12-18 months. We went through a deep exercise in our portfolio last year. Re-underwrote every company and made sure they had operating plans that were more fiscally conservative, appropriate and profitability focussed. Now, it’s a matter of these companies continuing to perform with that fiscal conservatism. Honestly, some of them are going to have a hard time raising capital. It’s just normal. If they are good businesses, they’ll raise capital at the right price for the business and keep moving forward. I don’t think the down rounds should deter the entrepreneurs or the investors. This happens in the cycles when the bubbles burst. The reality doesn’t go away that most of these ideas and the technological transformations that these companies are working on in the long term are quite robust.

Q: In the VC universe, there is a lot of dry powder. Do you believe the risk appetite is starting to fire up again or remain subdued through 2023? Take a pause, take a breath and see how this plays out?

A: In a multi-stage firm like ours, we are very active in the early stage. On the growth side, those companies are still working through operating plans and growing into the valuations they had from the previous rounds. Everybody has been waiting to understand where the multiples ought to lie. What are the right multiples to underwrite these companies with is also unclear because the interest rates are yet to stabilise. I think as a lot of it will normalise over the next nine to 12 months, the markets will open up. There is a lot of dry powder out there and the very best companies are able to access it even today. The rest will work with the system over the next year or so.

Q: The difference between the addressable and monetisable market in India is fairly large. How are you looking at this divergence? And, do you believe we can bridge this gap over the next five years?

A: I do think we can bridge the gap. I think we just focus on the top of the pyramid and think that as the addressable market, because the budgets are higher there, we aren’t going to create a digital framework for the country that uplifts everybody. The question really is — for each segment, how do you think about building these businesses and thinking about the addressable market? That is why we think about investing in software or fintech as much as resilience. Building companies around agtech and climate here, building local supply chains is where the opportunity is going to be. Long-term, we believe the GDP growth here, and the per capita income will cross the line that makes the whole system work really quickly, just like it did in China from a tech and innovation adoption perspective. We don’t think that’s very far away in India. Now is the time to build companies that can take advantage of that opportunity over the next decade.

Q: What are some of the themes you see playing out in 2023 — India and globally?