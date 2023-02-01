Budget 2023 | Digital India allocated Rs 4,795 crore, down 37% from last year

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India — the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), to be specific — with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an outlay of Rs 4,795.24 crore for the Digital India Programme as part of the Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.
This was a 37 percent decrease from last year's actual outlay of Rs 7,603.5 crore — the Centre had initially allocated Rs 10,676.18 crore to the initiative.
Last year, MeitY had received around Rs 10,676,18 crore for Digital India in the Budget, a 67.13 percent jump from Rs 6,388 crores the previous financial year. This was eventually revised to Rs 6703.5 crore.
This was especially significant considering the total budget allocation for MeitY stood at Rs 14,300 crore for 2022-23 as against Rs 9,581.25 crore in 2021-22.
As per the government website, the "Digital India programme is centred on three key vision areas". These are:
Digital Infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen
Governance & Services on Demand
Digital Empowerment of Citizens
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 1:18 PM IST
