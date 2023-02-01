Budget 2023 | Digital India allocated Rs 4,795 crore, down 37% from last year

Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India — the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), to be specific — with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an outlay of Rs 4,795.24 crore for the Digital India Programme as part of the Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.

This was a 37 percent decrease from last year's actual outlay of Rs 7,603.5 crore — the Centre had initially allocated Rs 10,676.18 crore to the initiative.

Digital India is a flagship programme of the Government of India — the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), to be specific — with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Last year, MeitY had received around Rs 10,676,18 crore for Digital India in the Budget, a 67.13 percent jump from Rs 6,388 crores the previous financial year. This was eventually revised to Rs 6703.5 crore.

This was especially significant considering the total budget allocation for MeitY stood at Rs 14,300 crore for 2022-23 as against Rs 9,581.25 crore in 2021-22.

As per the government website, the "Digital India programme is centred on three key vision areas". These are:

Digital Infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen

Availability of high speed internet as a core utility for delivery of services to citizens

Cradle to grave digital identity that is unique, lifelong, online and authenticable to every citizen

Mobile phone & bank account enabling citizen participation in digital and financial space

Easy access to a Common Service Centre

Shareable private space on a public cloud

Safe and secure cyber-space

Governance & Services on Demand

Seamlessly integrated services across departments or jurisdictions

Availability of services in real time from online & mobile platforms

All citizen entitlements to be portable and available on the cloud

Digitally transformed services for improving ease of doing business

Making financial transactions electronic & cashless

Leveraging Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) for decision support systems & development.

Digital Empowerment of Citizens

Universal digital literacy

Universally accessible digital resources

Availability of digital resources / services in Indian languages

Collaborative digital platforms for participative governance