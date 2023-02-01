Budget 2023 | Digilocker to support more documents, become one-stop app for KYC

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, will now support more documents and will also be used for storing and sharing documents whenever needed, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech at Parliament on Wednesday.
"One-stop solution of reconciliation and updating of identity and addresses to be established using Digilocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity," she said.
Digilocker, an initiative of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India programme, is essentially a digital document wallet that currently supports government identity documents, marksheets and more.
Digilocker document categories
Further, Sitharaman said the Know Your Customer (KYC) process will be simplified, with Digilocker serving as a one-stop solution for identity and address update process.
The Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, under the National Data Governance Policy, the minister said during her speech.
The policy will be brought out to give access to anonymised data.
She also added that three centres of excellence will be set up for artificial intelligence (AI) under the same policy.
