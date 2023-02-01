Budget 2023 | Customs duty lowered to 2.5% on smartphone components, TV parts

As per the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday, India went from manufacturing 60 million mobile phones in the country in 2014-15 to 310 percent in 2021-22.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a reduction in Customs duty on certain mobile phone components and television parts to boost their manufacturing in India.

In her speech, Sitharaman said the Customs duty will be brought down to 2.5 percent on camera lenses and continue the concessional duty on lithium ion cells for another year. Further she said Customs duties on open cells of LED TV panels will be reduced to 2.5 percent.

As per the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday, India went from manufacturing 60 million mobile phones in the country in 2014-15 to 310 million in 2021-22.

