Budget 2023 | Customs duty lowered to 2.5% on smartphone components, TV parts

By Vijay Anand  Feb 1, 2023 12:26:40 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a reduction in Customs duty on certain mobile phone components and television parts to boost their manufacturing in India.

In her speech, Sitharaman said the Customs duty will be brought down to 2.5 percent on camera lenses and continue the concessional duty on lithium ion cells for another year. Further she said Customs duties on open cells of LED TV panels will be reduced to 2.5 percent.
As per the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday, India went from manufacturing 60 million mobile phones in the country in 2014-15 to 310 million in 2021-22.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
Also read: Economic Survey 2023 | Electronics industry records 4x growth in last three years
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 12:20 PM IST
