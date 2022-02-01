Budget 2022: Drones in focus from aviation to agriculture

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 today. In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister mentioned drones three times. The sector has been in the limelight since last year with liberalised Drone Rules 2021 and PLI scheme being the catalysts.

Here is what the Finance Minister said in her speech:

1. Use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, Use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients.

2. Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling, will be started.

3. Under sunrise opportunities, artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Systems and Drones, Under sunrise opportunities, artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Systems and Drones, Semiconductor and its eco-system, Space Economy, Genomics and Pharmaceuticals, Green Energy, and Clean Mobility Systems have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernize the country. They provide employment opportunities for youth, and make Indian industry more efficient and competitive.

The drone sector was also in focus in the Economic Survey, released on January 31.

The survey had noted the potential of drones as a sector that can become an important propeller for growth due to their reach, versatility, and ease of use.

"The policy reforms will therefore catalyze super-normal growth in the upcoming drone sector," the survey said.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here