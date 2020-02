Union Budget 2020 was tabled by the finance minister on February 1, 2020. The FM’s speech was focused on three areas -- aspirational India, economic development and caring society. The FM also highlighted that technology is the backbone of the new economy.

To leverage on technology, we have seen the government focus on the likes of e-assessment, e-transfer of subsidies and encouraging e-payments. To take the involvement of technology further, the FM has introduced faceless appeals, faceless penalty proceedings and pre-filled return forms in this Budget.

One of the biggest expectations of the technology sector was the abolishment of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and reverting back to the traditional way of taxing dividends. The Budget has now abolished DDT and dividend income is now taxable in the hands of the shareholder. This will help foreign investors claim credit of the tax paid on dividend in India and prevent tax leakages. The Budget also provides for relief from cascading effect on taxation of dividend received by a domestic company from another domestic company provided it is distributed further within a specified timeframe. The deduction of expenses against the dividend income is restricted to 20 percent of the dividend declared. Further, such relief is also available for companies which avail the lower tax rate of 15 percent or 22 percent.

To incentivise start-ups, the FM has proposed to set up knowledge transition centres, early life funding and seed funds for early-stage start-ups. The income-tax benefits to start-ups have been enhanced. Now, start-ups with up to Rs 100 crore of revenue can now claim a tax holiday for a three out of the first 10-year period. The government has also provided relaxation in the timing of taxability of ESOP perquisite provided by start-ups. This should boost talent retention in start-ups.

To reduce the backlog of cases in appeals, the FM has also announced a ‘Vivad se Vishwas scheme’ which is yet to be notified. The FM announced that where the disputed tax is paid by March 31, 2020, full waiver would be provided for interest and penalty. For payments till June 30, 2020, partial waiver of interest and penalty is likely to be provided.

The FM has also extended the 5 percent taxability of interest on rupee denominated bonds till July 1, 2023. The FM has also reduced the tax withholding on technical services from 10 percent to 2 percent.

Initiatives for e-commerce

For the e-commerce sector, the FM has introduced tax withholding on sale of goods or provision of services facilitated by an e-commerce platform. The e-commerce operator, whether a resident or a non-resident, will have to withhold 1 percent of the amount paid to Indian residents selling goods or performing services via the platform.

The FM has also deferred the applicability of Significant Economic Provisions by another year in line with the BEPS related discussions. Further, clarifications have also been introduced around income accruing in India from advertisement, data collection and sale of goods and services using such data.

To reduce compliance, non-residents earning income from fees for technical service and royalty, on which appropriate tax has been withheld, are exempted from filing its income tax return in India.

On the indirect tax front, the FM has announced simplification of GST return and automation of refund process.

There were expectations of Budget providing relief to listed companies from buyback tax and incentivising spending on R&D but there were no such proposals in the Finance Bill. As regards the income tax incentives for SEZ units, the message from the government is clear – since the corporate tax rate for companies has been reduced to 22 percent and since DDT has been abolished, there is no further incentive that would now be forthcoming for the technology sector.

The industry now looks forward to the discussion on SEP in the G20 report which is expected by end of December 2020.