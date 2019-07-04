Budget 2019: Media and entertainment industry seeks uniform taxes and reduction in GST rates
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:32 AM IST
The film industry continues to urge the government to keep a single tax in Budget 2019, which will be presented by the new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.
Asheesh Chatterjee, CFO, Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL), an ADAG group company, is also hoping for a reduction in GST rates for radio broadcasts that are in line with print in the upcoming budget.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more