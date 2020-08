Every successful business, big or small, rests on the foundation of hard work and perseverance. It is fueled by passion and forged by years of patience and trials. As an innovative brand, OPPO recognizes the effort that goes into the background and aims at inspiring people to come ahead and narrate their stories to inspire and motivate the people!

Beyond The Boundaries: OPPO's Unique Campaign

To help users explore Infinite’ possibilities, OPPO recently launched the OPPO Reno4 Pro & OPPO Watch Series in India for its consumers. OPPO's 'Go Beyond Boundaries' campaign aspires to ignite the fire that keeps everyone going. For this purpose, we've compiled some of the most awe-inducing and hair-raising stories of business leaders who achieved astronomical success with grit and resolve.

Our message is clear - if they can do it, so can you. All you need to do is #GoBeyondBoundaries!

So are you ready to get inspired?

Who Is Guneet Monga?

Through the campaign, OPPO in partnership with Guneet Monga envisions to encourage consumers across the country to break the regular stereotypes and open up a world of endless opportunities to achieve true success.

Guneet Monga has been pushing the limits and shattering glass ceilings all her life. In her own words, she has been a "hustler" since she was young. She has overcome personal tragedies and professional struggles to make her way to the top.

At a young age of 25, Guneet founded Sikhya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which produced notable cinematic works ranging from Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox to Masaan. Her tryst with the Academy Awards started in 2010 when her film Kavi, the story of bonded labor, fetched her a nomination for the Best Live Action Short-Film.

However, it was 2018 when she made the country proud as her production, Guneet became the first Indian woman to win the Academy winning and earn a global honor.

Since then, she has been creatively involved in several social projects that break barriers and get viewers thinking. Guneet continues to encourage all those around her. To quote Guneet herself, "I don't think the world prepares you for success… It really prepares you for failure - get up again, be resilient."

Beyond the Boundaries, Lies the Road to Infinity

Since its inception, OPPO has been a leader in going beyond boundaries. The brand has made several technological innovations and breakthroughs that give you unlimited power at your fingertips.

Consider the OPPO Reno series, for example. Equipped with a premium design and impressive features, the OPPO Reno4 Pro as India’s most lightweight premium smartphone with 6.5-inch display offers an amazing user experience. The Reno4 Pro is powered by 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, the world’s fastest smartphone charging technology commercially available. What sets this smartphone apart from the rest is the 3D Borderless Sense Screen, which has become the new parameter to judge the premium-ness of a smartphone.

OPPO’s Go Beyond Boundaries campaign aims to help people find the strength within to go above and beyond. If you have a story of fortitude and grit, head to OPPO’s website for a platform that will amplify your tale. Visit now to share your experiences and find inspiration in the stories of others.