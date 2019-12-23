Break up Jeff Bezos' empire, says Amazon's 2nd employee
Updated : December 23, 2019 01:36 PM IST
Paul Davis has told ReCode that Amazon needs to separate from the "Amazon Marketplace" which allows more than 2.5 million third-party sellers to sell products.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has also called for Amazon break-up.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more