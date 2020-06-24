Business Brazil suspends WhatsApp's new payments system Updated : June 24, 2020 11:15 AM IST Some observers called the regulator's decision an overreaction, while others said WhatsApp presented a potential risk in terms of market concentration and privacy. In a separate setback for the venture on Tuesday, Brazil's antitrust watchdog, Cade, blocked WhatsApp's partnership with credit and debit card operator Cielo to process the payments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply