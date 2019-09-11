Business
Bowling ball or a fidget spinner? Twitter has a field day poking fun at the new Apple iPhone cameras
Updated : September 11, 2019 02:53 PM IST
Branded iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new set of phones have upgraded camera features compared to the previous Apple offerings.
Branded iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new set of phones have upgraded camera features compared to the previous Apple offerings. The upgrade, however, has meant three prominent cameras at the back of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. The three distinct protrusions at the back of the phones have not gone unnoticed â€” indeed, they are very hard to miss â€” and Twitter has had a field day having a laugh at Appleâ€™s expense.
Jokes and banter notwithstanding, there is nary a doubt that Apple fans will queue in front of stores the day the new iPhones hit the shelves. In India, you can do that on September 27.
