Boult Omega Review: Robust wireless earbuds for those on a budget

By Vijay Anand

While the Boult Omega earbuds aren't perfect — they have their share of problems — they are far from terrible. And taking into account their price point of Rs 2,499, they are a great value buy.

Homegrown audio company Boult Audio is on something of a release spree — it released its debut lineup of smartwatches in June, and has released two pairs of Truly Wireless Earbuds — including the Omega — and two neck-band Bluetooth earphones.

We have conditioned ourselves to think, "expensive good, cheap bad", especially when it comes to electronics. While this may have been the case 10 years ago, consumer technology has evolved to a stage where you really can't make a terrible product even if you try really hard.

Sample this — the TWS space has offerings ranging from a couple of thousand rupees to more than Rs 50,000 — and while the more expensive bleaters obviously have a competitive edge against their entry-level counterparts, inexpensive earphones are quite decent, actually.

As is the case with the TWS earbuds in question — the Boult Omega.

While these earbuds aren't perfect — they have their share of problems — they are far from terrible.

These earbuds fall on the bassy side of the audio spectrum, but not to an extent where sounds in the mid and high frequencies are drowned out. In fact, the mids and the lows complement the bass and make for a pleasant sounding soundstage (the range of music the earbuds can project).

I put these earphones through the wringer — classic rock, classical, pop and hop hop — and barring a negligible number of times, they were up to the challenge.

The battery life is decent and the Active Noise Cancellation is found wanting, but not a deal breaker. The earbuds can give you up to four hours of listening time with ANC on and if you run out of juice, pop them in the compact charging case for a few minutes and you're good to go.

The only annoying part of the earphones were their interactabillity. The earphones come with buttons on the exterior — on the spot where you would normally push the earphones in. And this can lead to you accidentally turning on/off ANC, pausing audio, etc. And the fact that the audio is interrupted by a built-in voice telling you that the ANC is on/off can get on your nerves.

The pairing process too was tedious — you have to first take both the earbuds out of their case. They take a few seconds to connect to each other and then, the voice tell you the earbuds are on. They are now also ready to be paired. You go to the Bluetooth menu and connect your smartphone to "Boult AirBass" and you're good to go. Thankfully, once paired they stay paired and you won't have to repeat this process ad nauseam every time you want to hear Billie Eilish sing.

Of course, while dealing with these shortcomings, one must bear in mind that the Omega cost Rs 2,499 — just about less than twice the price of the Nothing ear (1) and less than a tenth of that of AirPods Pro.

You get what you pay for, and what you're paying for is a decent pair of TWS earbuds that give you the full experience while hardly outing a dent in your wallet.