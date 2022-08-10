Boult Audio launches noise-cancelling neckband at a special launch price of Rs 899

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Boult Audio, a homegrown personal audio brand, launched its latest Bluetooth neckband with an environment noise cancellation feature that allows users an immersive and seamless audio experience.

Boult Audio has launched a neckband, Boult FXCharge, with its proprietary “Zen Technology”. According to the company, it comes with 32 hours of playtime, fast charging (USB-C) which gives a playtime of 7 hrs when charged for only five minutes, and IPX5 water resistance. Available in black and green, the in-ear neckband is available at Boult’s official website and on Amazon at a special launch price of Rs 899 (MRP Rs 4,499).

The Zen Technology is basically an environment noise cancellation feature that tunes out all the noise while you listen to music. With it, the FXCharge neckband provides a “truly immersive and seamless experience”. It also has a microphone input, redefined inline controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and a 14.2mm Hi-Fi driver. This neckband is compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows. It takes just 10 minutes to factory reset.

Boult Audio quotes a recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, that the global wireless earphones market size was worth $18,272.9 million in the year 2021. This is projected to reach $69,964.8 million by 2028 (21.5 percent CAGR over the analysis time period between 2022-2028). The constant rise in infotainment has led to these mounting figures.