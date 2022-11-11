    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Boult Audio launches new TWS earbuds at Rs 999

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Both pairs of earbuds will be launched at Rs 999 on the Boult Audio website. Additionally, the X30 will be available on Amazon and X50 on Flipkart.

    Audio brand Boult Audio launched X30 and X50 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds on Friday.

    The X30 earbuds, according to Boult, offer a 40-hour battery life along with “Lightning Boult” super-fast charging, three equalizer modes, and two-colour options — blue and warm grey.
    The X50 earbuds are also said to be equipped with a battery power of 40 hours, boast of 45ms low latency Combat Mode for gaming, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation, and comes in two colour options — black and white. 
    Also Read: New $8 Twitter Blue vanishes only days after launch amid flurry of fake accounts
    Boult also added that both pairs of earbuds can offer up to 100 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge. The three equalizer modes feature offers HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes.
    Both the Boult Audio X30 and X50 earbuds have built-in Bluetooth 5.1 technology. “The devices are ergonomically designed to look stylish and sporty and have feather-soft ear tips that offer good grip and all-day comfort. The pair come in easy-to-carry, lightweight cases and are ever ready to impress you the moment you pop the lids open,” the company said in a statement. The earbuds are also reportedly rated IPX5 for dust and water resistance.
    Both pairs of earbuds will be launched at Rs 999 on the Boult Audio website. Additionally, the X30 will be available on Amazon and X50 on Flipkart.
    Also Read: BoAt sails in front as Indian wearables market grows 56% in Q3
