Boult Audio announces launch of new smartwatch with bluetooth calling and payment code scanning

Boult’s Swing smartwatch is launching at a price of Rs 1,799 and will be available on Flipkart and the company’s official website from February 16. It will come in beige, blue, and black colour options.

Boult Audio on Wednesday announced the launch of its newest addition to the smartwatch lineup, Swing. According to the company, the watch offers a more enhanced consumer experience, along with Bluetooth calling and payment QR code scanning features.

Boult Audio Founder & CEO, Varun Gupta, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, “After pioneering the audio wearables market in India, Boult Audio is also steadily growing and making its mark in the smartwatch wearables section. We are elated to announce another smartwatch addition to our product portfolio, which will keep the users updated and upgraded with the latest technology."

The watch houses a 1000 nits 1.9-inch display, which is set in a zinc alloy frame with thin bezels. It comes with Bluetooth calling features with a dedicated mic and speaker, allowing users to make and receive calls and providing smart notifications. The smartwatch has a seven-day battery life and can be fully charged in just two hours, with a standby time of up to 20 days, according to Boult Audio. It is also rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

One of the exciting features of the Swing smartwatch is the payment QR code scanner, enabling users to accept payment directly from the watch. Boult Swing supports over 150+ cloud-based watch faces and 100+ sports modes. The smartwatch also has health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, step counts, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders.

