Bosch opens Internet of Things garage in Bengaluru

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) launched Internet of Things (IoT) garage in Electronic City, Bengaluru, to offer enterprises a full-stack IoT implementation capability.

The lab will focus on building technology demonstrators and validating them before they take shape into scalable solutions for smart connected products.

"The future will see the convergence of embedded, IT and IoT world. An IoT lab such as this will help us become ready for the future and also realize our aspiration of becoming the leading IoT company," Vijay Ratnaparkhe, President and Managing Director, RBEI said in a statement.

The lab will partner with enterprises who want to build connected products. The entire gamut of service from build, develop, prototype and test are offered.