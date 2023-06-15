Boost for creators as Meta eases monetisation criteria, widens performance bonuses

Now Meta creators must have 500 followers (down from 1,000) over the past 30 days (down from 60) to be eligible for Facebook Stars. Recently, YouTube and TikTok also eased their rules.

In a bid to empower creators and offer more opportunities for monetisation, Meta announced on Wednesday, June 15, that it has reduced partnership ads eligibility requirements on Facebook, allowing creators to grant permission to their brand partners to run ads from their Facebook pages.

Along with that, the company added that the monetisation eligibility criterion for Facebook Stars, its virtual currency for tipping creators, has also been lowered. “Now creators must have 500 followers (down from 1,000) over the past 30 days (down from 60),” Meta said in a blog post.

To check if you are eligible to monetise Facebook Stars:

Go to Meta Business Suite on the website.

On the left-hand side navigation bar, click Monetisation.

Below Status, click View Page eligibility.

Meta is also extending invitations to more creators to join its Performance bonus programme, which rewards creators for achieving high engagement rates on their Facebook content. Furthermore, Meta is introducing extra bonuses to enable creators to earn even more rewards based on their performance.

The tech giant announced that it is now planning a limited test on its ads on Reels tests, where select creators will be able to monetise Reels that incorporate licensed music from the Facebook audio library. Eligible creators will receive notifications within the Facebook app, and Meta intends to gradually roll out this feature more broadly over time.

YouTube also recently updated its monetisation criteria for creators to have at least 500 subscribers, three valid public uploads within 90 days, and either 3,000 public watch hours in the past year or three million valid public Shorts views within the last 90 days.

Earlier this month, TikTok too extended its video paywall feature, Series, to creators with 10,000 followers but added that users with 1,000 followers who met other requirements could also apply to participate in the programme.