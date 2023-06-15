CNBC TV18
Boost for creators as Meta eases monetisation criteria, widens performance bonuses

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 15, 2023 8:53:35 PM IST (Published)

Now Meta creators must have 500 followers (down from 1,000) over the past 30 days (down from 60) to be eligible for Facebook Stars. Recently, YouTube and TikTok also eased their rules.

In a bid to empower creators and offer more opportunities for monetisation, Meta announced on Wednesday, June 15, that it has reduced partnership ads eligibility requirements on Facebook, allowing creators to grant permission to their brand partners to run ads from their Facebook pages.

Along with that, the company added that the monetisation eligibility criterion for Facebook Stars, its virtual currency for tipping creators, has also been lowered. “Now creators must have 500 followers (down from 1,000) over the past 30 days (down from 60),” Meta said in a blog post.
To check if you are eligible to monetise Facebook Stars:
  • Go to Meta Business Suite on the website.
    • View All

