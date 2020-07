BookMyShow has launched its own online video streaming platform for live entertainment. This will offer users in-home virtual entertainment.

The new platform, called BookMyShow Online, will offer both free and paid entertainment to users in India as well as globally for customers using it across USA & North America, UK, Germany, UAE, South East Asia, and West Indies.

The new streaming platform has already hosted over 30 events, including the global virtual tours of Latin musician Willie Gomez, Australian pop band The Buckleys, and also American music artist Taylor Castro’s performances, the company said in a statement.

The company is also set to stream the Sunburn Home Festival, the virtual edition of the popular electronic dance music festival, which will take place on July 11-12.

BookMyShow has partnered with video technology platform Brightcove that powers the use case for BookMyShow Online.

"Our latest video streaming platform BookMyShow Online was born out of this need to make virtual live entertainment, a friction-less and hassle-free viewing experience," Parikshit Dar, Co-founder & Director, BookMyShow, said in a statement.