Bombay High Court orders explanation for IT rule amendment in response to Kunal Kamra's petition

In response to a petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra contesting an amendment to the Information Technology Rules that gives the Centre the authority to identify false information on social media that is critical of the government, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre to file an affidavit.

The government is compelled to explain why the alteration was necessary in its affidavit, according to a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale.

"Was there any factual background or reasoning that necessitated this amendment? The petitioner (Kamra) is anticipating some kind of impact due to this amendment,” the court said while directing the Centre to file its affidavit by April 19.

On April 21, the bench continued hearing the petition.

In the petition, Kamra identified himself as a political satirist who shares his work on social media.

He said that the Rules might cause his content to be arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts to be temporarily or permanently shut down, which would be detrimental to his professional standing.

In the petition, Kamra asks the court to declare the modified rules unlawful and to order the government to refrain from enforcing the laws against anyone.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Regulations, 2021 were amended by the Union government on April 6.

A fact-checking unit to identify fake, incorrect, or misleading online content relating to the government was added by the government as part of the revisions.

Intermediaries, like social media companies, will need to take action against the content this unit identifies or risk losing the "safe harbour" protections in Section 79 of the IT Act, which let intermediaries escape responsibility for the content that third parties publish on their platforms.

This modification was contested through a petition submitted on Monday by Kamra, who said it violated the country's residents' fundamental rights.

Navroz Seervai, Kamra's attorney, argued before the court that the regulation will have a "chilling effect" on everyone's right to free speech and expression in this nation, particularly for people who post comments and films on political developments for a living.

“This amendment is against the interest of the public at large, but only in the interest of the government, ministers, and others in power. The amendment has no provision for a hearing or appeal. This is against the principles of natural justice,” Seervai claimed.

As the petition questions the legality of the order, Seervai requested an urgent hearing on it; however, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, speaking on behalf of the Union government, requested more time to present an affidavit.

According to Kamra's appeal, if a government-mandated fact-checking agency instructs social media intermediaries to delete or alter content related to the central government, they must comply.

"The rules are manifestly arbitrary, as they entail the central government acting as a judge and prosecutor in its own cause, thus violating one of the most fundamental principles of natural justice,” the petition said.

It said these rules make the government the “sole arbiter of truth or falsity of speech”.

(With PTI Inputs)