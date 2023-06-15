boAt touches $500M revenue milestone, strongly capitalizes for continued aggressive growth

3 Min(s) Read
On the audio side partnerships with leading global companies like Qualcomm, Dolby, and Dirac has helped boAt bring leading global technology to consumers. Additionally, in the wearables category, it is pursuing a distinctive strategy of investing significantly in its software and homegrown app.
Audio and wearables brand, boAt has scaled up to approximately $500 million (Rs 4,000 crore) in net sales in FY22-23. The venture claims that this milestone has been achieved on the back of its sustained #1 presence in India’s audio category.
boAt further claims that it has also established a leadership position in the hyper-growth wearables category with a distinctive and unique strategy to pursue a software play through its recently acquired KaHa platform and creating a one-of-its-kind health and wellness wearables ecosystem within its product portfolio.
On the audio side, partnerships with leading global companies like Qualcomm (who is also an investor in the company), Dolby, and Dirac has helped boAt bring leading global technology to consumers. This, coupled with its in-house Research and development (R&D) facility, boAt Labs, which has co-engineered next-generation hearables products with global tech companies, has enabled boAt to offer a best-in-class immersive and premium audio experience.