    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    BoAt sails in front as Indian wearables market grows 56% in Q3

    BoAt sails in front as Indian wearables market grows 56% in Q3

    BoAt sails in front as Indian wearables market grows 56% in Q3
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Vijay Anand   IST (Published)

    The smartwatch segment was the fastest-growing category, crossing the 12 million shipments mark in a single quarter, a growth of 178.8% YoY. Interestingly, Noise leads the market in smartwatches with a 29.5% share.

    More than 37 million units of wearable devices were shipped across India in the third quarter of this calendar year, recording a 56.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, as per a report released on Friday, November 11, by the International Data Corporation.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    According to IDC's report, 37.2 million units — smartbands, smartwatches, and earwear — were shipped in India in the September quarter, with smartwatches clocking a huge 179 percent YoY growth, and nearly 200 percent sequentially.
    CategoryQ3 CY22 shipmentsQ3 CY21 shipmentsYoY change
    Smartbands1.42 lakh7.4 lakh-80.8%
    Smartwatches12 crore4.3 crore178.8%
    Earwear25 crore18.7 crore33.6%
    Total37.2 crore27.8 crore56.4%
    (Source: IDC)
    “The rapid proliferation of wearable devices can be attributed to the aggressive marketing and price points by India-based vendors, well supported by e-tailers. As we exit 2022, IDC estimates India to surpass the USA, to become the second-largest wearables market globally behind only China," Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in the report.
    She added that with local manufacturing scaling up, vendors are partnering with Indian companies to take full advantage of government incentives, "leading to 30%+ 'Made in India' units by the end of 2022.”
    Also read: ExpressVPN gives all-clear to macOS, Linux, Windows desktop apps after security audits
    As per the report, BoAt captured the highest market share in this period with 32 percent, registering a 19.5 percent growth YoY, followed by Noise (13.8 percent market share, 216.5 percent growth YoY). Interestingly, Noise leads the market in smartwatches with a 29.5 percent share.
    Fire-Boltt bagged the third place with an 8.8 percent market share after an impressive 395 percent yearly growth, while OnePlus dropped to the fourth spot, holding 8.2 percent of the market following a 107 percent growth YoY.
    Here are the Top 5 smartwatch companies by market share in India
    CompanyQ3 CY22 market shareQ3 CY21 market shareYoY change
    Noise29.5%26%216.5%
    Fire-Boltt26.2%15.3%377.4%
    BoAt19.9%23.1%140.2%
    Samsung2.8%2.5%220.9%
    Pebble1.9%2.2%76.8%
    (Source: IDC)
    “As smartwatches continue to be in high demand across varied customer segments, the need for better specifications/accurate monitoring will be key. We will see bigger screen size (1.8/1.99 inch), AMOLED display, physical or e-SIM connectivity in the affordable segment, while the premium segment moves towards more offerings with curved/edge-to-edge screens & NFC enabled for payment,” said Vikas Sharma, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India, in the report.
    Also read: Apple could shift 25% of global iPhone production to India by 2025
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IDC IndiaIndian MarketsmartwatchesWearables

    Previous Article

    Nine businesses recognised as India’s “Best Managed Companies” by Deloitte

    Next Article

    Deepak Nitrite tracking Europe+1 theme, will take around 6 months to play out

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng