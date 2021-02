Blueshift, an AI-powered customer data platform (CDP), on Wednesday said it has raised $30 million (about Rs 217.4 crore) in funding, led by Fort Ross Ventures, along with Avatar Growth Capital. Existing investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Storm Ventures, Conductive Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round, a statement said.

With the latest series C round of $30 million, the total amount raised stands at $65 million, it added. Ratan Singh of Fort Ross Ventures will join Blueshift's Board of Directors.

Marketing and Customer Experience (CX) are increasingly intertwined in today's connected world, and marketers are being tasked with understanding customers through the lens of CX data to craft personalized experiences. Traditional marketing platforms focus only on marketing response data (like clicks), and are unable to leverage CX data from across the customer journey, the statement said.

Blueshift's SmartHub CDP platform combines the data fidelity of a CDP with the intelligence needed for marketers to make real-time decisions, it added. Blueshift will use the proceeds from this latest funding round to further accelerate its global growth, cementing its leadership position in the CDP space, it said.