Esports firm House of Gaming aims to make blockchain gaming mainstream

House of Gaming, a homegrown esports firm, has partnered with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios to make Blockchain Gaming mainstream. The association's goal is to build a reputation for House of Gaming's recent venture into Age of Tanks (Bluewheel Capital) and Epiko Regal (a fantasy world influenced and founded on Indian mythology by Wharf Street Studios).

In a press release, the company stated that the alliance with Bluewheel Capital and Wharf Street Studios will strengthen its efforts to support and drive Web3 gaming adoption across the globe. The collaboration also aims to kickstart and fuel the Gaming & NFT ecosystem of Hefty Games with exclusive Play to Earn (P2E) tournaments. It also intends to release NFT trading cards, allowing gamers to own collectables from their favourite gamer.

According to the company, expanding partnerships in the world of collectables and blockchain, this collaboration will help India realise the positive economic impact of blockchain gaming while transforming House of Gaming into a multi-service entertainment application.

Contributing to the development of various gaming titles via the blockchain association, House of Gaming “will elevate itself to be a powerhouse for providing entertainment across esports, games, and blockchain technology”.

Bluewheel-Gulf is a complete blockchain company with investments in blockchain startups. The company also offers hosting services for cryptocurrency mining operations to institutional investors around the globe.