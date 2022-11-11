Garmin announces Black Friday Sale discounts on smartwatches and other devices

By CNBCTV18.com

The Black Friday sale offers will be valid from November 11 to November 30.

Garmin India, on Friday, announced various deals on their products by offering special discounts of up to Rs 11,500 or up to 24 percent off on Fenix7, Fenix 7X, epix Gen2, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct2, Approach S12 and Edge 830, Edge 530.

Fenix7 and 7X smartwatch series are said to offer up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charged and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. It reportedly supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations.

epix Gen2 comes with a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display and is said to have health monitoring features like a pulse ox sensor, wrist-based heart rate, respiration tracking, stress tracking, sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring, body battery energy monitoring and hydration tracking.

According to Garmin, in smartwatch mode, the battery life remains up to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the Power Manager function is activated.

“A rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you and unique enough to fit your style. It remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 metres,” the company said about Instinct2 & 2S Solar.

The Instinct 2 Series is also said to exhibit features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), and health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new series also reportedly offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point.

Approach S12 is a GPS Golf watch that is said to have more than 42,000 Course View maps of golf courses around the world. Garmin claims that the battery life on the watch can last up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

“Bike computer, Edge 530 Bundle allows for group messaging and tracking, so you can stay in touch when you get separated from the pack. Its incident detection can automatically send your location to emergency contacts if it detects an incident,” Garmin said about the device in a statement.

Bike computer, Edge 830 Bundle reportedly comes with features including turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts. “To help you ride like a local, popularity routing chooses from the roads and trails most travelled by fellow cyclists. And Edge 830 is smart enough to guide you back to the route or back to start if you deviate from it or decide to head home early,” the company added.