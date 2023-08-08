Biographer Walter Isaacson shares a glimpse of Elon Musk’s 2-bedroom Texas home, see pic

The image shared by Isaacson provides a snapshot of Musk’s residence, offering a glimpse into the modest lifestyle the world’s richest person has embraced.

Famous American author Walter Isaacson, who is writing the biography of Elon Musk, has shared a rare photograph of the billionaire’s Texas home. To focus on developing rockets, electric vehicles and his other businesses, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX sold almost all of his houses and purchased a modest two-bedroom house in Texas, Isaacson said.

Isaacson shared a picture of Elon Musk’s residence located in Boca Chica, Texas, on Twitter and called it a ‘spartan two-bedroom house.’

The image shared by Isaacson provides a snapshot of Musk’s residence, offering a glimpse into the modest lifestyle the world’s richest person has embraced. A simple kitchen and a corner of the living room, featuring a wooden table, are seen in the photo.

Isaacson’s revelation that Musk would convene at this very table for business calls underscores the significance of the unassuming dwelling. The interior exudes an air of minimalism, with only a jacket casually hung over a chair and a rocket sculpture resting on the table alongside what appears to be a white Japanese katana.

Musk's decision to live in a modest house has raised curiosity about his plans. The upcoming biography of Musk by Isaacson promises to explore the reasoning behind this decision. The book is already up for pre-order on Amazon and is scheduled to be released on September 12.

According to the book’s description of Amazon, Isaacson’s narrative transports readers to Musk’s formative years in South Africa, where he endured bullying that would leave lasting scars. The book paints a vivid picture of Musk’s complex persona, marked by resilience and vulnerability. His proclivity for risk-taking, dramatic scenarios and an unwavering sense of mission, combined with moments of intense determination, offer a fascinating glimpse into the psyche of a modern icon.

The description added that at the beginning of the year 2022, a year highlighted by SpaceX’s prolific launches and Tesla’s remarkable sales figures, Musk mused about his perpetual crisis mindset. His candid acknowledgement revealed a desire for a change in perspective after years of tumultuous innovation. A pivotal moment in this transition involved his discreet acquisition of Twitter shares—an opportunity for him to reclaim a symbolic playground.

Isaacson’s intensive two-year collaboration with Musk , characterised by immersion in his daily life, meetings, and interviews, culminating in a gripping inside story, which is expected to be chronicled in the much-awaited biography.