Big Cash introduces live video feature for Indian gamers

Big Cash - India’s real money multi-gaming platform – has introduced video chat for live Indian gamers. The feature will allow Indian gamers to interact and participate in games through live video. The introduction is widely believed to open up creation of private circles and virtual gaming communities, the company said in a statement.

This is the first time Indian real money gaming industry has used video chat in live gaming. According to Ankur Singh, founder and CEO of Witzeal Technologies, the video feature has immense possibilities and will open up the future of virtual gaming.

“Video feature in gaming is the future. It is the next step in making gaming experience more immersive and realistic. Aided by several other technological advancements, the video feature is bringing in individual personality traits into gaming, including body language and free-flowing conversations,” said Singh.

The live video feature is enabling gamers to create their own gaming communities through private circles and tables. Big Cash will introduce more features to create multiple gaming social communities on its platform.

“The first month’s response showed what we had already predicted while creating the video feature. With cheaper data and bandwidth, gamers from across the country – metro and non-metro alike – have taken to video gaming. Notably, we’ve seen a major spike in card games that requires additional skills of body language and expressions. This trend will continue till the majority of gamers convert to live video gaming,” added Singh.

In its first month of the launch of the video feature, Big Cash has already seen a conversion of 35 percent of gamers taking to the video feature. The company expects this trend to continue and projects 80 percent gamers to start using the feature in the next few months.

Witzeal’s founder Ankur Singh is well known in the gaming industry for his innovations and futuristic outlook. He is a first-generation entrepreneur, a techy and a gamer at heart.