Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a multi-year, Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a comprehensive set of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s data center capabilities, and Airtel’s network and telecoms offerings, the company said in a release.

The customers of Airtel will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities, it added.

Further, Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of AWS services including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions. In addition, Airtel Cloud will leverage AWS’s innovation and transformation services across analytics, data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) to help customers adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures, it added.

"This collaboration brings AWS, the world’s leading cloud platform, together with Airtel’s deep reach and proven expertise in handling network, data centers, security, and cloud as an intergrated solution," said Harmeen Mehta, chief information officer and head – cloud and security business, Bharti Airtel.

Additionally, Airtel leverages AWS services for development of its digital applications. Airtel is also an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner, the company added.

AWS Direct Connect is a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from a customer’s premises to AWS, providing customers with increased bandwidth throughput, consistent network performance, and private connectivity.