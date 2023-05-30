English
    Beware of DogeRAT malware | Fake Netflix, YouTube and Instagram apps can steal your data – Details here
    By Pihu Yadav  May 30, 2023 3:34:06 PM IST (Published)

    DogeRAT utilises open-source Android malware to steal sensitive information including contacts, messages, banking credentials, etc. and compromise the security of the victims’ devices.

    A concerning new malware campaign has been detected, spreading through the circulation of deceptive apps disguised as popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Instagram, Opera Mini, and others. Researchers from cybersecurity firm CloudSEK have identified the campaign as DogeRAT (Remote Access Trojan), which employs open-source Android malware to pilfer sensitive information, including contacts, messages, and banking credentials, thus compromising the security of victims' devices.

    In a statement, CloudSEK explained that DogeRAT can also gain control over infected devices, enabling malicious activities such as sending spam messages, unauthorised payments, file modifications, and even remote capture of photos through the device's cameras.
    The malware is primarily distributed by malicious actors via links shared on social media platforms, either through direct messages or spam comments on posts, as well as through messaging platforms.
