It has been mostly iPhone season for the last month or so but there are a bunch of phones that have been launched which will pique the curiosity of the Android fan, especially someone who is looking for a high-end Android experience at a price of less than Rs 50,000. Essentially, an Android phone for someone who wants an all-around experience and also one that’s not so locked down as on an iPhone. There are three primary contenders — all with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Pro is the newest kid on the block. It also packs the most potent camera especially still photography is your jam. But the bigger focus on the Xiaomi is on battery life and brute force performance considering the blend of the new Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery, and the 144Hz display LCD display, this phone feels rapid. And when you add Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera into the mix especially for the primary camera you end up with a phone which is almost flawless on paper. Actually, in practice too it is almost flawless, as it really packs epic levels of performance. It even charges at quite a rapid pace which means, you always have epic levels of performance and battery life on tap to play games, watch movies or shoot photos to your heart's content. In more ways that one, this phone isn't too different from the Mi 10 but it sheds some of its swagger for practicality which makes it cheaper.

However, it is not perfect, as it is thick and bulky at 9.3mm and 218 grams, its finish is overly glossy which means it attracts smudges like honey does to a bee. It's MiUI 12 interface while a big improvement over what Xiaomi has done in the recent past is likely quite undesirable for many Android purists and definitely a no-no for someone making the jump from the iPhone. It also packs a lot of undesirable apps.

Price: Rs 39,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

There is a reason the FE nomenclature stands for Fan Edition. Samsung packed everything that was great about the Galaxy S20 and removed all the marketing cruft creating a phone which is superb. It is elegant in its frosty matte plastic finish and white and green colours. Its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen boasts the much hallowed 120Hz refresh rate along with Samsung’s Exynos chip, fast UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB RAM creating a package that feels pretty snappy for day to day use, especially for a flagship. It also has some of the best cameras Samsung has put in a phone in 2020, by avoiding the space zooming gimmickry. Its 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras are very very capable in all situations while its telephoto camera still gives 3x optical zoom. It even has expandable memory and excellent battery life thanks to the 4,500mAh battery which supports 25-watt fast charging. Samsung’s software is also quite elegant these days which really lights up on the delightful Super AMOLED screen.

So what’s the catch? Well..it is just not for the gamer. That Exynos chip stinks when it is pushed and the phone starts overheating like a chicken biryani getting slow burn of dum pukht. If you’re going to game, then avoid it, but if not, then this is the phone for the average Joe.

Price: Rs 49,990

Asus ROG Phone 3

Yes, this phone is made for the gamer by a brand bread by gamers. The Asus ROG 3 is the most powerful Android smartphone in the market considering it uses the Snapdragon 865+ chip and 8GB RAM and rapid UFS 3.1 memory alongside a massive 144Hz 6.60-inch screen. It is closer to the Mi 10T Pro than the Samsung, but since it is bread for gaming, it takes things up a notch with a beastly 9.9mm thick frame and 240 grams of weigh and an utterly snazzy gamer-centric design. It is the fastest Android phone you can have right now, but you need to carry a whole lot of phone. But then again you get a 6,000mAh battery which just refuses to die - on days it lasted me 4 days on a single charge when I didn’t use it much. Its software is also not too bad — it is close to stock Android and also comes with Asus’s own software which allows you to boost performance if you want to play some hefty games on it. It is also the phone that comes with a beastly audio experience thanks to its massive speakers and support for 24-bit audio.

The problem happens with the cameras — the triple cameras aren’t in the same class as the Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The main camera is decent and can be augmented with the Google Camera app but the others are quite ghastly and they can’t keep up especially with video. It also doesn’t help that this phone is huge and has a unique look which may not be the cup of coffee many would opt for.

Price: Rs 46,999