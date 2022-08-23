Instagram is now testing a copycat version of BeReal, claims report

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Meta’s Instagram appears to be copying another up-and-coming social media competitor: BeReal, the popular photo app that prompts users to take and post an image once a day at the same time as all their friends.

Meta’s Instagram , as per a report, appears to be copying another up-and-coming social media competitor: BeReal, the popular photo app that prompts users to take and post an image once a day at the same time as all their friends.

Instagram is testing a feature that looks almost identical to BeReal, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter by developer Alessandro Paluzzi. In the image, Instagram asks users to “Join IG Candid Challenges” and “every day at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a photo in two minutes.”

That’s the basic premise of BeReal. An Instagram spokesperson said the tool is an “internal prototype” that is “not testing externally”; a BeReal spokesman did not immediately comment on this, a report by Bloomberg stated.

BeReal, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Paris, has become popular with teenagers thanks to its push to get people to post at the same time. Snapping images at an unexpected time each day has also led to a less polished — or more "authentic" — experience, because users aren’t spending time staging, editing or perfecting the images — a frequent criticism of the posts on Instagram.

The app’s official description even says, “BeReal won’t make you famous. If you want to become an influencer you can stay on TikTok and Instagram.”

Meta has a history of copying the features of upstart competitors, including Snapchat’s Stories product and TikTok’s short-form videos. One might think that because of how different both concepts are, maybe Instagram won't go through with the "Candid Challenge", but then again, who would have thought that a photo-sharing app would turn into a video platform?