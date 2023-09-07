BenQ India chief positive on company's growth prospects, says focus is on improving education tech

Growing up, BenQ was a household name — in my household, at least. During my PC gaming days, my monitors would invariably be either made by BenQ or ViewSonic. While I don't build gaming PCs anymore, I do follow what BenQ does, and the company's shift to interactive displays aimed primarily at education, and affordable projectors for home use has certainly been interesting.

I must confess here that neither of these product categories held much interest for me as I am neither an educator, nor do I live in a house big enough to warrant a projector. Turns out, I was wrong about the second part.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, schooled me a little about the current generation of projectors, how they have become small enough to not require permanent installation, and how they can provide high-quality video anywhere in the house, as long as you have a blank wall.

Interactive displays for better learning

However, the real meat of this exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 lies in what BenQ has been doing with its interactive display business. For the uninitiated, interactive displays are basically high-tech blackboards that are used in classrooms to enhance the learning experience by making it more interactive.

How we approach learning in the classroom pivoted during the pandemic, when online classes had taken over, and then evolved in the post-pandemic era, when technology slowly bled into in-class learning as well.

"Pre-COVID, these displays were considered niche but have since gained traction, especially in the education sector. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology in classrooms, making interactive flat panels mainstream, replacing traditional blackboards," Singh said.

BenQ offers panels up to 98 inches in size, capable of replacing blackboards and providing a comprehensive teaching and learning solution. Singh said these interactive displays come with built-in software for annotation, interactive teaching, content interaction, and content creation.

"These interactive flat panels provide educators with tools to create standardised or customised content, and with built-in Android systems, they function like giant tablets. Additionally, they can integrate Windows operating systems for even more versatility. These panels are also cloud-connected, allowing remote learning and participation," Singh explained.

Singh said BenQ will double down on the flat panel business, with a "Make in India" possibly allowing the company to shift its entire manufacturing process for these panels to India within the next six to eight months.

Singh also stressed how BenQ is committed to education just beyond offering technological solutions. According to Singh, BenQ India, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has partnered with the Ranjit Singh Deol Foundation to provide interactive flat panels to rural schools in Solapur, Maharashtra, with support for Marathi.

"Solapur is one of the more backward regions in Maharashtra — there is practically no infrastructure in schools and there are still operating pressures. So we decided to put one (65-inch) interactive flat panel in a school and we chose 20 such schools from different tehsils and different villages," he said.

These panels can be monitored from a central location to ensure they are being used for the intended purpose — education. Singh said they can also keep tabs on which app is being used the most, how many hours the panel is being used for, and other data that can be harnessed to finetune the programme.

"We started this programme about three months ago, and I was so happy to see how the kids work with the interactive flat panel. They can learn in a very different way — they can come to the panel, they can draw, they can answer quizzes by touching the options, etc. So these kids, who had not used technology at all, are now able to use it in such a short timeframe — it was really heartening," Singh added.

The rise of projectors

Singh said demand is growing faster in the home segment than in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. "The surge in OTT platforms, broadband connectivity, and content creation has led to increased interest in projectors for home entertainment. Projectors offer larger screens for 4K content, which is appealing to consumers. Portable projectors, equipped with inbuilt batteries and Android systems, have become popular due to their ease of use and affordability," Singh explained.

While still a display-focused company, Singh said BenQ has expanded its product range to cover both the business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors.

Demand for entry-level monitors down

The Indian market for displays, monitors, projectors, and interactive flat panels is expanding rapidly, Singh said.

"While the monitor segment, in general, has matured, we've observed a shift towards mid-high range displays, particularly driven by specific user needs such as gaming, eSports, graphic design, programming, and professional photography," he explained.

This transition has impacted mainstream monitor businesses that cater to entry-level users. "But we have maintained our presence in the mid-high range market, positioning us well for continued growth. Conversely, brands heavily invested in low-end products are facing challenges," he added.

BenQ's India business outlook

Singh said BenQ India's business has shown significant growth compared to its competitors, thanks to its targeted approach to different segments of the market. "In the monitor segment, BenQ has been successful in developing specialised products for professionals, gamers, and graphic designers, experiencing notable growth in the graphic design monitor segment."

In terms of global presence, BenQ India contributes around 6.9 percent of the company's global turnover. Singh said he expects this contribution to increase to 8-9 percent in the coming year.

"So, last year our turnover was about Rs 500 crore. This year, we are likely to see Rs 750 crore," he added.