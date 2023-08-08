BenQ announces a new professional photographers' monitor for Rs 1,39,990

The SW272U is available for purchase at authorised retailers, BenQ's online store, and e-commerce platforms. Amazon India offers a special introductory price of Rs 1,39,990 with attractive no-cost EMI options.

BenQ, a leading provider of display technology solutions, announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new professional photographers' monitor. Designed to cater to the needs of photographers, videographers, and creative professionals, the SW272U is said to offer colour accuracy, resolution, and connectivity.

"The SW272U monitor is carefully designed to meet the unique requirements of photography professionals. Its exceptional colour accuracy and innovative features will undoubtedly revolutionize the work and creative processes of professionals," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ South Asia, stated on the launch.

The monitor is equipped with UHD (Ultra High Definition) resolution, 10-bit colour depth, and technologies like Paper Color Sync and AQ colour tech. The SW272U includes a shading hood (landscape & portrait) and an Anti-Glare and Low Reflection (AGLR) panel, providing a comfortable viewing experience. PIP/PBP functions allow users to multitask effectively, according to the company.

For connectivity, it has USB Type-C ports, an SD Card Reader, and a wireless Hotkey Puck G3 for colour accuracy management. BenQ PhotoVue monitors are said to hold Calman Verified, Pantone, and Pantone SkinTone Validated status.

In partnership with Pantone Connect, BenQ is also offering a one-year FREE Pantone Connect Premium subscription for select products, empowering designers with access to Pantone Colour Libraries and navigation tools.

The SW272U is available for purchase at authorised retailers, BenQ's online store, and e-commerce platforms. Amazon India offers a special introductory price of Rs 1,39,990 with attractive no-cost EMI options.