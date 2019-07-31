Smart Living
Bengaluru engineering student wins Microsoft's 2019 AI for Good Idea Challenge for creating organ donation app
Updated : July 31, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Various factors have to be mitigated in organ transplantation before matching a recipient with the donor and 'first-come, first-served' logic may not be applicable here, which motivated Mohapatra to help conceptualise OragnSecure, which is in the early stages of alpha testing.
Mohapatra's OrganSecure aims to achieve two main things: first, to get more people to become organ donors and second, ensuring people in need of organs get it at the right time.
Mohapatra, a computer science engineering student at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru, had also won the Big Data award at Imagine Cup 2018 for a drug authentication app that he developed, DrugSafe.
