Belkin launches wireless headphones for kids, comes with volume limit, easy pairing

Belkin, the global consumer electronics brand, has launched the SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids. In a press release, Belkin said this addition to the SOUNDFORM lineup is specifically designed to cater to the needs of children, "prioritising safety and comfort".

Belkin said these headphones are engineered to seamlessly connect with mobiles, tablets, and laptops, and allow easy pairing and intuitive controls suitable even for young users. The headphones also come with a built-in volume cap of 85dB, ensuring maintaining safe sound levels for children's ears during extended listening sessions. Furthermore, the headphones boast of a battery life of up to 30 hours while the advertised durability provides protection against spills and accidents for up to two years.

Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager of Belkin India and SAARC, said, "With the launch of Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless Headphones, we have extended our product innovation to encompass safety and comfort for young children who are exposed to longer listening hours due to their study schedules as well as entertainment."

Additional features, according to Belkin, include comfortable fit, incorporating a soft, adjustable headband and smaller cushion cups to suit children's smaller heads; a built-in microphone; and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which gives the headphones a range of up to 10 metres. Belkin claims the headphones boast of touch controls for play/pause, and volume adjustment.

The headphones, which include a 3.5mm jack, come with a 4-foot cable for non-Bluetooth usage. The Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones are available in black, blue, pink, and white colour variants and come with a micro-USB cable.

The headphones are priced at Rs 3,999 and are currently available for purchase on Amazon and Aptronix. Belkin said they will soon be available on Flipkart and Croma.