Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month. As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update
It was a disappointing development for avid online gamers when Battlegrounds Mobile India, previously called PUBG Mobile India, was banned in the country in July, last year. However, gamers can now take a breath of relief as Krafton, the South Korean video game holding company that published the multiplayer battle royal game has now announced that the ban is lifted.
According to a release by Krafton, the game will be available for download for Android users through the Google Play app, from today, May 27. However, multiplayer facilities and the full experience of gaming will initiate from May 29 onwards. According to Krafton's release, existing users can start preloading the game right away.
ALSO READ |
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India said, “We are happy to welcome everyone back and continue working to provide a fluid gameplay experience for our users. We want to thank the authorities and our users once more for their support as we work to improve the gaming environment for the Indian community. See you on the front lines!”
As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update. To ensure continuous play, Krafton intends to stagger the availability and playability. Krafton invites users to join the action on the battlefield and show off their prowess. Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month.
The battle royale game's play store description claims that players can take part in brand-new events. The most recent updates to the game are Stygian X-suit, Nusa, a new tropical map to have deathmatches in and a new season. On the Play Store, new terrains and vehicles have also been highlighted. Existing players can preload the game, by following these steps
To check for updates on BGMI, current users must access the Google Play store first.
Download the update, which is 380 MB in size.
After then, players should download a 1 GB or larger game file.
Now, wait for the server to go live and enter the arena guns blazing on May 29.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace
May 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Indian banks want govt to restore merchant discounts on RuPay cards
May 26, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read
Nifty FMCG Index hits a record high, crosses the 50,000 mark - What lies ahead
May 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read