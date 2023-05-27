Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month. As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update

It was a disappointing development for avid online gamers when Battlegrounds Mobile India, previously called PUBG Mobile India, was banned in the country in July, last year. However, gamers can now take a breath of relief as Krafton, the South Korean video game holding company that published the multiplayer battle royal game has now announced that the ban is lifted.

According to a release by Krafton, the game will be available for download for Android users through the Google Play app, from today, May 27. However, multiplayer facilities and the full experience of gaming will initiate from May 29 onwards. According to Krafton's release, existing users can start preloading the game right away.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India said, “We are happy to welcome everyone back and continue working to provide a fluid gameplay experience for our users. We want to thank the authorities and our users once more for their support as we work to improve the gaming environment for the Indian community. See you on the front lines!”

As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update. To ensure continuous play, Krafton intends to stagger the availability and playability. Krafton invites users to join the action on the battlefield and show off their prowess. Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month.

The battle royale game's play store description claims that players can take part in brand-new events. The most recent updates to the game are Stygian X-suit, Nusa, a new tropical map to have deathmatches in and a new season. On the Play Store, new terrains and vehicles have also been highlighted. Existing players can preload the game, by following these steps

To check for updates on BGMI, current users must access the Google Play store first.

Download the update, which is 380 MB in size.

After then, players should download a 1 GB or larger game file.

Now, wait for the server to go live and enter the arena guns blazing on May 29.