Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month. As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update

It was a disappointing development for avid online gamers when Battlegrounds Mobile India, previously called PUBG Mobile India, was banned in the country in July, last year. However, gamers can now take a breath of relief as Krafton, the South Korean video game holding company that published the multiplayer battle royal game has now announced that the ban is lifted.

According to a release by Krafton, the game will be available for download for Android users through the Google Play app, from today, May 27. However, multiplayer facilities and the full experience of gaming will initiate from May 29 onwards. According to Krafton's release, existing users can start preloading the game right away.

