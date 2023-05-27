English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometechnology NewsBattlegrounds Mobile India makes a grand comeback: How to download it on Android?

    Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a grand comeback: How to download it on Android?

    Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a grand comeback: How to download it on Android?
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 5:39:24 PM IST (Published)

    Following Krafton's promise to follow local rules, the Indian government removed the ban on BGMI earlier this month. As part of the preloading procedure, some users have already received an automated update

    It was a disappointing development for avid online gamers when Battlegrounds Mobile India, previously called PUBG Mobile India, was banned in the country in July, last year. However, gamers can now take a breath of relief as Krafton, the South Korean video game holding company that published the multiplayer battle royal game has now announced that the ban is lifted.

    According to a release by Krafton, the game will be available for download for Android users through the Google Play app, from today, May 27. However, multiplayer facilities and the full experience of gaming will initiate from May 29 onwards. According to Krafton's release, existing users can start preloading the game right away.
    ALSO READ |
    Krafton gets a 3-month trial approval Battlegrounds Mobile India
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X