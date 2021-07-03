Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here; here is how to download, update and more

The Indian version of the immensely popular and banned PUBG Mobile is finally here. Almost a month after its announcement by developer Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched in the country Friday. More than a crore have already downloaded the game.

Till now, Battlegrounds Mobile India was available in its early access format, but now the official version can be downloaded from Google Play Store. However, there is no news on an iOS release.

Battlegrounds Mobile India allowed pre-registration for Android users about two weeks after the announcement in May. On June 17, it was launched in open beta and was shortly turned into early access (EA). Players could then start downloading the game through Google Play Store as the developers opened up EA slots.

If you have already registered yourself for the game, you will just need to update it from the Play Store. If you don’t find the update option via Google Play Store app, do so from your desktop browser. Once you visit the page, you will find the “Install” option.

However, you will have to make sure that you're using the same Google account as on your mobile phone. Once you click install, the game will be updated by downloading the necessary files. You may need to partially re-download some of the in-game contents like texture packs and maps.

But, if you are a new player and haven’t pre-registered yourself for the game, you can simply go to the Google Play Store and download the game.

Meanwhile, Krafton thanked the players for their overwhelming response of over one crore downloads with an in-game outfit, the Constable set. This will be permanently added to your inventory.