Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to get early access via Google Play Store

More players will now be able to get access to Battleground Mobile India through the early access (EA) programme. Players can download the game through Google Play Store after the developers opened up more EA slots.

The game, which is an Indian version of the wildly popular PUBG Mobile, was released for early access on June 17. However, the limited slots filled up fast due to the popularity of the game. Before being banned in India, PUBG Mobile had seen over 175 million downloads in the country, around 10 percent of the global downloads of over one billion.

Seeing the enthusiasm, Krafton announced that it would be opening up more EA slots to let more players check out the game before its official release. Krafton is betting heavily on the success of Battlegrounds before it launches its record-breaking IPO sometime later this year in Korea.

Players can access the early access version of the game through the following steps:

Players must sign up for the testing programme through the link given by Krafton.

After successfully joining the testing programme, users will be able to download the game by using the ‘Download it on Google Play’ option.

Users can then download the game on Google Play and run it. The game will download additional files depending on the player’s preference of graphic options.