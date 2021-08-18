Battlegrounds India Mobile now available on iOS devices

Battlegrounds India Mobile is now available to be downloaded on iOS devices via the Apple App Store. Users can head to the App Store, search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' and install the game after providing their Apple ID or Face ID credentials. Users on iOS devices can also just use the following link

The iOS release comes nearly two months after the mobile game was released for Android devices in India. The game's file size on devices is 1.9 GB and users will need to have iOS 11 or later in order to run the application. Krafron, the game's South Korean developer has stated that some users may face trouble logging in but the issue should be resolved by 9:40 am IST.

The game is an alternative to the popular Player's Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), which was banned in India in September 2020. The game was banned along with several other apps and games in the interest of national security after Galwan clashes

While PUBG was developed by a South Korean developer, the game itself was distributed by Chinese tech giant Tencent , which recently lost $170 billion in market value due to the recent crackdowns by China on its technology industry.

India had represented a significant share of the user base of PUBG, with anywhere from 175 million to 200 million downloads of the game before the ban. BGIM, which is already boasting of 50 million downloads, will try to recapture the pool.

The success of the game in the subcontinent is essential for Krafton, as the company will be listing publicly for the first time. The company will be launching a $5 billion IPO, the largest ever for a South Korean company.