As much as 72 to 81 GWh in used batteries will be recycled till 2030, a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report stated last week.
The report on battery manufacturing and its ecosystem, which is a part of the CII series, 'Roadmap for future mobility 2030', stated that consumer electronics are expected to be the dominant source of battery waste, whereas electric vehicles would be the dominant source thereafter.
Here are some of the recommendations of the report:
"Stakeholders in the entire battery value chain are working to come up with innovations to offer longer driving range, faster charging and improving the safety of the vehicle and at the same time reducing the acquisition cost of an EV," said Vipin Sondhi, Chairperson – CII National Committee on Future Mobility, and former CEO & MD, Ashok Leyland and JCB.
S Vijayanand, Chairman, CII Core Group on Battery Manufacturing and President – New Energy, Amara Raja Group, said the report delves deep into the technological trends in advanced chemistry cell manufacturing and emphasises the need to focus on creating a circular economy framework for long-term sustainability. Additionally, it highlights the crucial skill gaps in the battery ecosystem and the importance of addressing these gaps while executing giga factories in India," he said.
