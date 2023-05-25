53% of Indian organisations were victim of 'spear phishing' in 2022: Barracuda report

Spear-phishing attacks make up only 0.1 percent of all e-mail-based attacks, according to Barracuda data, but they are responsible for 66 percent of all breaches.

A total of 53 percent of Indian organisations fell victims to spear phishing in 2022, and on average, 24 percent had at least one email account compromised through account takeover, according to a recent study.

According to Kaspersky, spear phishing is an email or electronic communications scam targeted towards a specific individual, organisation or business.

Cybersecurity firm Barracuda published its 2023 spear-phishing trends report on Thursday, which showed that 63 percent of Indian respondents that experienced a spear-phishing attack had machines infected with malware or viruses. Sixty-one percent of them reported having their login credentials or accounts taken over, and 56 percent reported having sensitive data stolen.