Barkha Dutt’s ‘The Mojo Story’ YouTube channel hacked, 11,000 videos restored

The incident occurred just a day after Dutt took to Twitter to announce that both The Mojo Story's email and YouTube accounts had been compromised, leaving the team unable to access them.

The YouTube account of popular journalist Barkha Dutt's digital news platform, The Mojo Story, fell victim to hackers who gained unauthorised access and deleted around 11,000 videos from the platform.

Dutt, a veteran in the field, expressed her distress over the incident and revealed that her company had repeatedly urged YouTube to freeze the platform to prevent any alteration by the hackers.

However, the account has now been secured, and the lost content has been successfully restored.

The incident occurred just a day after Dutt took to Twitter to announce that both The Mojo Story's email and YouTube accounts had been compromised, leaving the team unable to access them.

The Mojo Story had amassed a collection of over 11,000 videos on YouTube, showcasing their work across various domains.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Barkha Dutt and her dedicated team embarked on a long journey, covering ground that spanned an impressive 30,000 kilometers. Their efforts led them to report from 14 different states across India, shedding light on the challenges faced by the nation during these trying times.