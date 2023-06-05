CNBC TV18
Barkha Dutt's 'The Mojo Story' YouTube channel hacked, 11,000 videos restored

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 9:42:19 PM IST (Published)

The incident occurred just a day after Dutt took to Twitter to announce that both The Mojo Story's email and YouTube accounts had been compromised, leaving the team unable to access them.

The YouTube account of popular journalist Barkha Dutt's digital news platform, The Mojo Story, fell victim to hackers who gained unauthorised access and deleted around 11,000 videos from the platform.

Dutt, a veteran in the field, expressed her distress over the incident and revealed that her company had repeatedly urged YouTube to freeze the platform to prevent any alteration by the hackers.
However, the account has now been secured, and the lost content has been successfully restored.
X