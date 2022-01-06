'Banned’ from Consumer Electronics Show, claims NFT marketplace Hot Drops

NFT marketplace Hot Drops, which seeks to disrupt how creators and fans connect with next-gen content, today claimed to have been banned from exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show, where it applied to have a presence in the first-year NFT pavilion area.

When launched in early Q1 2022, Hot Drops claimed its technology will offer safer, more compliant content using smart contracts, age-authenticated accounts to purchase or view content, and will require manual approval processes for established creators to prevent minors from accessing content or monetising on the platform.

“At Hot Drops, we believe that all creators should have equitable access to blockchain and NFT technologies to be able to monetise their brands,” said Ashley Youdan, CEO of Hot Drops, Inc.

“Hot Drops is not about sex toys or unprotected adult content, it is an inclusive platform allowing fans to connect with their favourite creators, build community with other fans, and empower creators to earn lifetime royalties for their content which historically they haven’t had. We regret that CES incorrectly categorized us and then refused to discuss why we fell into the banned categories," Youdan added.

Hot Drops is backed by a team of industry leaders including former adult content creator Youdan, who retired from performing in 2014 and pivoted her career into computer science and entrepreneurship; as well as a technology team including former veteran senior management from Google, Expedia, and Microsoft.

Lead investors and advisors include Transform Ventures founder Michael Terpin, who has worked with over 200 Blockchain PR clients, and David Jensen, who founded and led EY's Global Innovation and Digital Business team through a period of exponential growth.

Brian Moon, Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Consumer Technology Association, remained unavailable for comment despite repeated requests.

An official email from Moon to Transform Ventures founder Michael Terpin stated, “We reviewed the application and information from Hot Drops and cannot approve this company to participate in CES and CES Unveiled.”

CES 2022 officially started on January 5 and will continue until January 8 at the Las Vegas Convention center. It will be a physical event despite some companies canceling their in-person appearances.