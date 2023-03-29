Banking solution provider Trustt launches GPT product suite for banks

Trustt, a SaaS cloud-based banking solution provider, on Wednesday, announced the launch of Trustt GPT, the first major suite of banking products based on GPT or Generative Pre-trained Transformer AI technology.

According to Trustt, the suite comprises three offerings namely, Conversational Product Inquiry, Conversational Customer Support, and Conversational Origination Workflow.

“The Conversational Product Inquiry allows customers to literally talk to the bank’s WebApp/MobileApp in their native language and colloquial style, about their banking needs, be it a loan or an insurance cover, or a savings product. While Conversational Customer Support offers customer service that is more human-like and personalised, generating responses based on the Banks FAQs and customer interaction history. The third offering, Origination Flows, streamlines any origination process using the power of Trustt GPT, reducing the time to acquire new customers,” the company said in a statement.

Introducing this groundbreaking product suite, Srikanth Nadhamuni, Executive Chairman, Trustt, said, “The ability to talk to the banking apps in the native language, not only brings new convenience of a truly conversational UI but also access to a new class of customers from semi-urban and rural areas. With the advent of generative AI, banking will never be the same again. It can be more convenient, faster, and accessible to all.”

Adding to the above, Gautam Bandyopadhyay, CEO of Trustt stated, “Our GPT Suite will prove to be a game-changer, given that it offers a more natural and intuitive way for customers to interact with their banks. The core of the banking industry lies in how comfortable a customer is in communicating with you."

Bandyopadhyay believes that technology should provide financial inclusion so that underserved sections of society continue to have full access to banking products, without requiring literacy or English knowledge.

"Trustt's GPT technology is the future of banking, and we are proud to be the first company to bring this major advance to the BFSI industry. By offering personalised and efficient services that are tailored to each customer's needs, we are helping banks to stay ahead of the curve and attract new customers in underserved areas," he added.