Bank of Baroda announces winners of hackathon held in collaboration with Microsoft

The top shortlisted teams were invited to the finale in Mumbai where they presented their prototypes to an eminent jury panel comprising subject matter experts from Bank of Baroda and Microsoft.

Bank of Baroda, on Wednesday, announced winners of the online nationwide Hackathon that was launched on July 20 with Microsoft as the Technology Partner. The bank received a total of 23,420 entries from developers, students, professionals, start-ups, fintech, etc. The participants in the hackathon were expected to build innovative solutions to address specific business problems given by the bank. The hackathon finale was concluded on November 25, in Mumbai.

Team Brenin, Team Forza Analytica and Team 1001001 were adjudged the first, second, and third winning teams respectively. They were felicitated by the executive director along with senior management of the bank in the grand finale held at the bank's corporate office. The winners received cash prizes ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Further, Sanjay Mudaliar, Chief Technology Officer of the bank informed that the bank will explore the feasibility of implementing the winning solutions within the bank, giving the winners an opportunity to enhance the prototypes to make them production grade.

"Team Bernin" won the first prize for their project Digital Doppelgänge, a conversational AI/ML-based digital avatar. This multilingual doppelganger addresses user queries while reducing cost and efforts and improving customer experience. The Digital Avatar is a Virtual Banker for assisting banks’ customers in their inquiries, account, and loan details along with banks’ other offerings.

"Team Forza Analytica" was the first runner-up for their Call Center Analytics prototype which is built for the collection, measurement, and reporting of performance metrics of calls centre calls. It processes the audio of the call recordings to gather information regarding multiple call centre data points, i.e., Customer sentiment, Problem Category, Agent Performance, call resolution metrics, etc.

"Team 1001001" was the second runner-up for their innovative and new customer authentication based on the Keystroke dynamics solution authenticates access by recognising certain unique and habitual patterns in a user's typing rhythm. All of the innovative solutions are built using Microsoft Azure services.

The Bank of Baroda hackathon was divided into two phases — the first phase called for idea submissions while the second phase included prototype development.