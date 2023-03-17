Baidu secures permit for fully driverless ride-hailing service in Beijing

Chinese search engine giant Baidu, said on Friday that it has secured a permit to provide a fully driverless ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, in the Chinese capital of Beijing, according to media reports.

This move comes months after Baidu bagged permits for fully driverless ride-hailing service in other cities including Chongqing and Wuhan.

With this permit, Baidu's Apollo service will deploy 10 fully autonomous vehicles in a technology park developed by the government of Beijing.

Baidu competes with Google's Waymo, Intel's Mobileye, and Nvidia Drive, among others in this segment.

Founded in 2000, Beijing-headquartered Baidu is a Chinese multinational technology company specialising in Internet-related services, products, and artificial intelligence. The company also claims to be one of the largest AI and Internet companies in the world.

Earlier this week, Baidu also unveiled Microsoft’s ChatGPT-rival, Ernie Bot. It has the capability to answer a user with audio responses in different Chinese dialects, though, and it can also generate images and videos out of Chinese text. The AI launch was not received well by the wider audience plummeting the company’s shares to more than 11 percent.