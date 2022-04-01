'Back from vacation': Lapsus$ now claims to have data from an Apple partner

Less than a month after attacking video game company Ubisoft, the infamous hacking group Lapsus$ has now breached Globant's data. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Globant is an international software development firm. Its clientele includes several high-profile names like DHL, US cable network C-Span, French bank BNP Paribas, Facebook, and Apple, among others.

On March 30, Lapsus$ shared a post on its Telegram channel claiming that it has stolen 70GB of data from Globant. “We are officially back from a vacation,” the post read. Subsequently, security researcher Dominic Alvieri tweeted a screenshot showing folders -- supposedly storing stolen data -- bearing the names of a range of global businesses.

One of the folders was titled ‘apple-health-app.’ This has triggered speculation that Lapsus$ may have got access to data concerning Globant’s proposed ‘BeHealthy’ app. Globant has already announced that BeHealthy is being developed in partnership with Apple to "track employee health behaviors using features of the Apple Watch."

The same day, on March 30, Globant admitted to a data breach. In a statement, the company said, "According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients... We have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected."

In the past few months, Lapsus$ has extracted data from several global companies, including Nvidia, Samsung, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Vodafone. The group came into the spotlight after hacking into Okta, a company that provides security services to other businesses.